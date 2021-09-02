Swiss National Bank Buys 129,236 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,014,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,236 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $151,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.56.

NYSE IFF opened at $150.46 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.33, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.56 and a 200-day moving average of $143.84.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

