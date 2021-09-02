Swiss National Bank Buys 213,927 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,525,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,927 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of American International Group worth $167,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oakview Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. now owns 568,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,046,000 after acquiring an additional 30,878 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in American International Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in American International Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 231,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,016,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 101.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. raised their price objective on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.15.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $54.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $55.50.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

