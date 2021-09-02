Swiss National Bank Buys 47,026 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,163,612 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,026 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $149,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,896 shares of company stock valued at $414,605 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CTSH. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.69.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $76.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.