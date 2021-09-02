Swiss National Bank Has $142.05 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,323,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 856,386 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.37% of Paychex worth $142,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 820.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $113.62 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $74.10 and a one year high of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Argus upped their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

