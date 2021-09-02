Swiss National Bank Has $146.79 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,890 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Cummins worth $146,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 58.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CMI. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.68.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $234.87 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

