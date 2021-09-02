Swiss National Bank Has $167.16 Million Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,142,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,189 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of NIO worth $167,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 28.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BOCOM International began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.96.

NIO stock opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.05. The stock has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.98 and a beta of 2.54. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

