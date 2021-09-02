Swiss National Bank Has $168.69 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172,865 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 240,950 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Electronic Arts worth $168,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,615 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $120,556,000 after buying an additional 57,321 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.6% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1,085.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,238 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total value of $457,039.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $1,407,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,345 shares of company stock worth $7,012,978 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

EA stock opened at $146.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 63.12 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

