Swiss National Bank Has $171.88 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,142,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,248 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Digital Realty Trust worth $171,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,316,000 after buying an additional 4,792,073 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,001,000 after buying an additional 1,323,758 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,202,000 after buying an additional 1,115,865 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 106.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,632,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,852,000 after buying an additional 841,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,744,000 after buying an additional 700,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

DLR opened at $166.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.07, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.42 and a 200 day moving average of $149.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $166.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $19,376,106.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares in the company, valued at $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,212 shares of company stock valued at $32,129,186 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

