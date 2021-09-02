Swiss National Bank Has $183.83 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,243,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,538 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Agilent Technologies worth $183,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,901,000 after purchasing an additional 820,171 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $92,838,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,517,000 after purchasing an additional 708,304 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,023.0% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 585,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,502,000 after purchasing an additional 533,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $3,398,000.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,274.

Shares of A stock opened at $175.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.04 and a 200 day moving average of $139.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.76 and a 52 week high of $177.19.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

