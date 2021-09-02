Swiss National Bank Has $186.61 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,385 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Align Technology worth $186,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 16.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 29.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,617,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $718.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 81.86, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $658.80 and its 200-day moving average is $603.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.44 and a fifty-two week high of $721.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

