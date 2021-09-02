Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,318,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,968 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.43% of Manulife Financial worth $164,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,680,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,404,000 after buying an additional 41,119 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 6.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MFC opened at $19.45 on Thursday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.2233 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

