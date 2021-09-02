Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,538,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 354,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.44% of Suncor Energy worth $156,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.42.

NYSE:SU opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $25.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently -63.64%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

