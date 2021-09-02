Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,192,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162,412 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Xcel Energy worth $144,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.58. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. Barclays lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

