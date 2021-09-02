Swiss National Bank Purchases 22,837 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,144 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,837 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of DexCom worth $167,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of DexCom by 58.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of DexCom by 141.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of DexCom by 155.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 58.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM opened at $544.92 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $547.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.00.

In other DexCom news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.24, for a total value of $258,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay S. Skyler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.37, for a total transaction of $8,527,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $383,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,109 shares of company stock worth $28,528,412. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.