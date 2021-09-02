Swiss National Bank Purchases 28,782 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,859 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 28,782 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Lululemon Athletica worth $184,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.00.

LULU opened at $395.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.51. The company has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $417.85.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

