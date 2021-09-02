Swiss National Bank Purchases 41,679 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 693,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,679 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Constellation Brands worth $162,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STZ. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.41.

NYSE STZ opened at $214.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

