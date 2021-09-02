Swiss National Bank Purchases 70,189 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,041,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,189 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Match Group worth $168,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Match Group by 114.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 64.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTCH. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $138.62 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.25 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.37, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The business had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. Equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

