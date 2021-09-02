Swiss National Bank Raises Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of SBA Communications worth $142,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 614,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 36.7% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth $10,951,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,588,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,450,000 after purchasing an additional 35,234 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.30, for a total transaction of $13,170,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,685 shares of company stock worth $51,872,412 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $366.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 152.66 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $340.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.04. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $367.40.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

