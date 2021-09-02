Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of TransDigm Group worth $137,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $6,917,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total value of $6,439,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,500 shares of company stock valued at $68,193,165. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $609.50 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $453.76 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $632.33 and its 200-day moving average is $619.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.06 and a beta of 1.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $674.27.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

