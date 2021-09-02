Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,486 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Palo Alto Networks worth $147,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after buying an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $125,901,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 103.9% in the first quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 340,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $109,790,000 after buying an additional 173,698 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 82.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 333,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,259,000 after buying an additional 150,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 139.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 183,908 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,230,000 after buying an additional 106,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,569 shares of company stock worth $14,179,621. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $460.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $394.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of -88.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $464.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.69.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.