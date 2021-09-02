Swiss National Bank Sells 27,150 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,150 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of AutoZone worth $138,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 price objective (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,554.56.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,540.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,587.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,452.22. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,085.85 and a twelve month high of $1,666.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

