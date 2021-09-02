Swiss National Bank Sells 8,600 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.42% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $164,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,457,000 after buying an additional 33,752 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 33.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 31.3% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.17.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total value of $3,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $592.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $621.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $594.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $541.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

