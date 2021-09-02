Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Short Interest Update

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 3,450,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 477,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.
NASDAQ SYKE opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.05. Sykes Enterprises has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $54.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 3.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SYKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Sidoti lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.
Sykes Enterprises Company Profile
Sykes Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing.
