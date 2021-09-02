Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Short Interest Update

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 3,450,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 477,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

NASDAQ SYKE opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.05. Sykes Enterprises has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $54.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 3.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYKE. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 3.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $644,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 1,987.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 3.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 53,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

SYKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Sidoti lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing.

