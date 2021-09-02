Sylo Reaches 1-Day Volume of $504,208.00 (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Sylo coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sylo has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. Sylo has a total market capitalization of $15.45 million and $504,208.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000032 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Sylo Coin Profile

SYLO is a coin. It was first traded on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Sylo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

