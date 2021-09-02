Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Barclays

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Symrise in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €117.27 ($137.96).

SY1 opened at €120.60 ($141.88) on Thursday. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €122.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €111.45.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

