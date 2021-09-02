SYNC Network (SYNC) Market Cap Achieves $4.75 Million

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and $2,056.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.36 or 0.00487592 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003167 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007488 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $619.39 or 0.01235911 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 153,567,537 coins and its circulating supply is 119,265,169 coins. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

