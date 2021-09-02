Syntropy (NOIA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $224.88 Million

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $224.88 million and $2.83 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Syntropy has traded up 60.4% against the dollar. One Syntropy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000947 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Syntropy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00061401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00125219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $400.12 or 0.00808154 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00047597 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy (NOIA) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,446,793 coins. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syntropy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syntropy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.