Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,334 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Sysco worth $24,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 34.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth $59,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYY opened at $78.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.68 and a 200-day moving average of $78.81. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

