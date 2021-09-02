Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Short Interest Down 12.5% in August

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,260,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 9,440,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 34.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.37. 83,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,330. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.21, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.81. Sysco has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

