Syscoin Trading 16.3% Higher Over Last Week (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $167.94 million and approximately $21.89 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.24 or 0.00370826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005928 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000767 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 141.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 618,305,363 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

