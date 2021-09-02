T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,045 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 300.0% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,997,008.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $137.74 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $107.56 and a one year high of $150.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.85 and a 200-day moving average of $136.32. The company has a market capitalization of $171.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.04.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

