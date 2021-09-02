Tael (WABI) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.54 Million

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. Tael has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges including $6.32, $34.91, $13.96 and $4.92.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00061425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00121070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $402.45 or 0.00808529 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00047489 BTC.

About Tael

Tael (WABI) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $62.56, $10.00, $7.20, $119.16, $5.22, $18.11, $13.96, $6.32, $24.72, $45.75, $34.91 and $4.92. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

