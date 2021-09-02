Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading 6.8% Higher

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) shares traded up 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.09 and last traded at $13.09. 6,136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 852,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

Several research firms have recently commented on TALO. began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 3.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $303.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.94 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 82.72%. Analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 475,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $8,208,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,313,618 shares of company stock worth $57,291,893. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 18,537 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 1,976.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 255,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Talos Energy by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,990,000 after buying an additional 483,666 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 127,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 13,162 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Talos Energy by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

