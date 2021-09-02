Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 393,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,481,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $107.05 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tanzanian Gold stock. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,888 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Tanzanian Gold worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tanzanian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The firm also engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Tanzania. Its projects include Buckreef Gold Mine Re-Development, Itetemia and Kigosi. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

