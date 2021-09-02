Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 521,300 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 29th total of 456,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 757,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

TAOP opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08. Taoping has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $16.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAOP. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Taoping by 362.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Taoping during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taoping during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taoping in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taoping in the first quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Taoping, Inc provides cloud-app technologies for smart city IoT platforms, digital advertising delivery and other internet-based information distribution systems in China. It provides a broad portfolio of software, hardware with fully integrated solutions, including Information Technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, and other private sectors.

