Tap Market Cap Reaches $1.27 Million (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Tap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Tap has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $434,671.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tap has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00060393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.16 or 0.00135908 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.02 or 0.00817607 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00047594 BTC.

Tap Coin Profile

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

