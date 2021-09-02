Tapmydata 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $33,013.00 (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Tapmydata coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges. Tapmydata has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $33,013.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tapmydata has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tapmydata alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $242.03 or 0.00487328 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002865 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00007975 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $592.81 or 0.01193600 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Tapmydata

Tapmydata is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,238,727 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tapmydata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tapmydata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.