Tapmydata Hits Market Cap of $1.82 Million (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tapmydata has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $26,300.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $243.90 or 0.00486756 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003178 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007519 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $618.84 or 0.01235033 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata Coin Profile

Tapmydata (CRYPTO:TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,238,727 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

