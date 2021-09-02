Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Short Interest Update

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,120,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the July 29th total of 9,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,744 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,684. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Target by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,046,000 after buying an additional 509,194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,551,203,000 after buying an additional 289,556 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Target by 48.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Target by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,687,215 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,133,087,000 after buying an additional 172,890 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $245.80. 210,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470,385. Target has a 12 month low of $143.38 and a 12 month high of $267.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $119.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Target will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

