TCW Special Purpose Acquisition (NYSE:TSPQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 25,810 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 30,913 shares.The stock last traded at $9.66 and had previously closed at $9.72.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, industrial, or consumer sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

