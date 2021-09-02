TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Short Interest Update

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the July 29th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 514,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TDH by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 22,907 shares in the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TDH in the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TDH in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TDH in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TDH by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TDH alerts:

NASDAQ PETZ traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,251. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57. TDH has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $14.52.

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TDH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.