TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.08.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 174,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,661,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $150.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.29. The company has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $90.88 and a fifty-two week high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

