TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Short Interest Up 15.1% in August

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the July 29th total of 3,920,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $150.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $90.88 and a 52 week high of $153.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have weighed in on TEL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.08.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
