TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Short Interest Up 15.1% in August

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the July 29th total of 3,920,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $150.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $90.88 and a 52 week high of $153.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

