TE-FOOD Hits 24-Hour Volume of $100,497.00 (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0351 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TE-FOOD has a total market capitalization of $19.94 million and approximately $100,497.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00060694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00014355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00126971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.14 or 0.00806264 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00047743 BTC.

About TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD (CRYPTO:TONE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

