Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 218,939 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 771.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,939 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of Altice USA worth $8,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Altice USA by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Altice USA by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 75,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.50. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. FIX lowered shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.21.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $92,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.