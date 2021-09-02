Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 439.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 83,164 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $7,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $79.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 148.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.05 and its 200 day moving average is $74.89. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.85 and a twelve month high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total transaction of $8,396,272.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,748,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,039 shares of company stock valued at $11,810,399. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

