Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 2,382.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 95,953 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.14% of Daqo New Energy worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,183 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 339.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,786,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,196 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4,159.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,319 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 937,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,818,000 after purchasing an additional 524,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,400,000 after purchasing an additional 243,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DQ shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

NYSE:DQ opened at $60.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.72. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $130.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.40.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

