Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,531 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Entergy were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 4.0% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 3.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 17.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $112.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $114.88.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETR. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $846,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,154. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $321,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,044. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

