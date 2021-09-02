Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,692 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in XPeng were worth $6,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPEV. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at $550,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in XPeng during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in XPeng by 5,575.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in XPeng by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 359,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,318,000 after purchasing an additional 227,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPeng during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $40.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion and a PE ratio of -31.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average is $36.44. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. Research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Nomura assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on XPeng from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

