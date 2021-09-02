Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.52 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 76.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,349,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,004,000 after acquiring an additional 987,591 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,905,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,019,000 after acquiring an additional 839,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $100,050,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Barclays started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.57.

Shares of ZBH opened at $150.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.84 and a 200-day moving average of $161.15. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $129.15 and a one year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

